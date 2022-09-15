Capital World Investors Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,774,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,518,024 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,647,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.2 %

NSC stock opened at $238.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.01. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

