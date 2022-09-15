Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.17 and last traded at C$8.16. 645,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,374,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.91.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$228.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 1.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,576,354 shares in the company, valued at C$27,180,290.40.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

