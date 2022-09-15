Carolyn Herzog Sells 1,322 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ESTC opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. XN LP boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,396 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Elastic by 37.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,240,000 after buying an additional 843,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.85.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

