Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on CADNF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of CADNF opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Cascades has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $12.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

