Cascades (TSE:CAS) Trading 7.8% Higher

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.10 and last traded at C$10.10. 146,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 279,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAS shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.44.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.94. The company has a market cap of C$996.12 million and a PE ratio of 6.96.

Cascades Announces Dividend

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Insider Transactions at Cascades

In related news, Director Mario Plourde purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 273,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,529,754.75. In other Cascades news, Director Mario Plourde acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,529,754.75. Also, Senior Officer Dominic Doré acquired 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.57 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$302,975.21. Insiders purchased 24,100 shares of company stock worth $213,367 over the last 90 days.

About Cascades

(Get Rating)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.