Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Up 114.5% in August

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the August 15th total of 918,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,200.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Biosciences

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Catalyst Biosciences’s previous dividend of $0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 335,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

