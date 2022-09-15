Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Up to $15.15

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $16.25. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 98,339 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,785,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $2,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,306,125.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,134,603. Insiders own 14.10% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

