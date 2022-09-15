C&C Group (LON:CCR) PT Lowered to GBX 230 at Barclays

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.57% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Wednesday.
C&C Group Price Performance
Shares of CCR opened at GBX 160.20 ($1.94) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 184.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 193.40. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 158.10 ($1.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.60 ($3.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £629.41 million and a PE ratio of 2,002.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at C&C Group
About C&C Group
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.
Featured Stories
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.