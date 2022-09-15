C&C Group (LON:CCR) PT Lowered to GBX 230 at Barclays

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get C&C Group alerts:

C&C Group Price Performance

Shares of CCR opened at GBX 160.20 ($1.94) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 184.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 193.40. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 158.10 ($1.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.60 ($3.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £629.41 million and a PE ratio of 2,002.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at C&C Group

About C&C Group

In other C&C Group news, insider Ralph Findlay purchased 12,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). In other news, insider Ralph Findlay acquired 12,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). Also, insider Patrick McMahon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,599.81). Insiders have purchased a total of 17,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,729 over the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.