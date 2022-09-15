CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.44.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Tom Peddie sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.92, for a total transaction of C$103,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at C$585,820. In other news, Senior Officer Nicolangelo Vecchiarelli sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$931,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at C$224,250. Also, Director Tom Peddie sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.92, for a total value of C$103,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at C$585,820. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,232 shares of company stock worth $2,065,872.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$67.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$64.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.86. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$53.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.27.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

