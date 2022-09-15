Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

CLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

CLS stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Celestica has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

