Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
CLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
CLS stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Celestica has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.
Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.
