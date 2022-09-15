Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) & Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Financial Review

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) and Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Celsion shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Celsion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Celsion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernus Pharmaceuticals 9.12% 6.98% 3.50% Celsion -5,229.80% -50.18% -36.94%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals $579.78 million 3.20 $53.42 million $1.01 34.29 Celsion $500,000.00 29.39 -$20.77 million N/A N/A

This table compares Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Celsion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Celsion.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Celsion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Celsion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.39%. Celsion has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 672.95%. Given Celsion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Celsion is more favorable than Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsion has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals beats Celsion on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age. The company's commercial products also comprise Qelbree, a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor indicated for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric patients 6 to 17 years of age; APOKYN for the acute intermittent treatment of hypomobility or off episodes in patients with advanced Parkinson's Disease (PD); XADAGO for treating levodopa/carbidopa in patients with PD experiencing off episodes; MYOBLOC, a Type B toxin product indicated for the treatment of cervical dystonia and sialorrhea in adults; GOCOVRI for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with PD; and Osmolex ER for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reaction in adult patients. In addition, its product candidates include Qelbree (SPN-812), which has completed Phase III clinical trials that is used for the treatment of ADHD; SPN-830, a late-stage drug/device combination product candidate for the prevention of off episodes in PD patients; SPN-817, a novel product candidate in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of severe epilepsy; SPN-820, a product candidate in Phase II clinical trials for treating resistant depression; and SPN-443 and SPN-446, which are in preclinical stage for treating CNS. The company markets and sells its products through pharmaceutical wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications. The company also has two feasibility stage platform technologies for the development of nucleic acid-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

