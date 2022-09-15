CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098,443 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $890,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNP. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

