Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.70

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 26434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Cerus Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Cerus

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cerus Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cerus by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 59,839 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cerus by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cerus by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 532,773 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

