Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.70

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 26434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.
Cerus Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Activity at Cerus
In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cerus Company Profile
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
