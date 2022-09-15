Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.70

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERSGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 26434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Cerus Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Cerus

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cerus by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 59,839 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cerus by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cerus by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 532,773 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

