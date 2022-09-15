CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.93

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.88. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 28,206 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CESDF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

About CES Energy Solutions

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.0124 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

