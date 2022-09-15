CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.93

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.88. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 28,206 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CESDF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.
CES Energy Solutions Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.
CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.