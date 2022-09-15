Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $174.00. The stock had previously closed at $160.73, but opened at $165.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cheniere Energy shares last traded at $166.43, with a volume of 32,415 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 5.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.47. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.12.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 800.57% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

