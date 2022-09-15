Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.97

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.97 and traded as low as $6.32. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 211,381 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $124.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.03%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 308.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1,087.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.