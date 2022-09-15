Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 200 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after purchasing an additional 706,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM opened at $127.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.89.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

