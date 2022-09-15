Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 253 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,650,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $157.93 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.13 and its 200-day moving average is $171.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

