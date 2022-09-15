Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 334 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after acquiring an additional 644,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 371.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

