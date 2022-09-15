Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 4,427 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3,181,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,347,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Corteva by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,469,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,056,000 after purchasing an additional 80,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

