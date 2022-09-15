Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after buying an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after buying an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after buying an additional 234,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,840,000 after buying an additional 120,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $242.31 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.