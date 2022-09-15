Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $165.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

