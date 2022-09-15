Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 182 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,550,960. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $94.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

