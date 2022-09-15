Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 251 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,537 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 83,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,108,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,049,000 after buying an additional 224,531 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $134.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.33. The firm has a market cap of $366.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

