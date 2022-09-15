Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 2,563 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 95,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 44,882 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 169,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,374,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,906,000 after purchasing an additional 338,089 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE C opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

