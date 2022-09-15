Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 471 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS opened at $40.28 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%.

