Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 493 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 68,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $53.11 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

