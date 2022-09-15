Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,096 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RKLB. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,057,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,512 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,322 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 217,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,429,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 217,917.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,796,016 shares in the company, valued at 9,429,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 2,563,787.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,068,676.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,840 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 5.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.53 and a 1 year high of 16.97.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 55.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 53.19 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 115.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RKLB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 12.67.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

