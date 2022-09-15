Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $179.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

