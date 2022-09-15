Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.6 %

KMB opened at $121.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day moving average is $130.52.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

