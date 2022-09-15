Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.6 %
KMB opened at $121.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day moving average is $130.52.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.