Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Comcast by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 113,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 42,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,158 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $152.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

