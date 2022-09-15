Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $483,000 Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

iShares US Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $74.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $91.95.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.