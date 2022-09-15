Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $554,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 2.8 %

PYPL opened at $97.66 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $285.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

