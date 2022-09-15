Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $651,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.5 %

FIS opened at $87.06 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

