Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $681,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after buying an additional 4,774,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,865 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,889 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $93,417,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,298,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,701,000 after acquiring an additional 850,546 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

