Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $797,000 Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Equifax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,869,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Down 1.8 %

EFX opened at $187.95 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.10 and a 200 day moving average of $205.49.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.