Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,794,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,683,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $24,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

