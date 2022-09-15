Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE opened at $173.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.11.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

