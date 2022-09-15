Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 301 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $351.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.01.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

