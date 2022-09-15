Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 691 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 486,769 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,034.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 683,105 shares of company stock valued at $20,424,657. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS opened at $327.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.08. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

