Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LOW opened at $192.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

