Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after buying an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $305,487,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,101,000 after buying an additional 451,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,510,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $185.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.19. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

