Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $416.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $419.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

