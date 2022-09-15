Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,632,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after purchasing an additional 315,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $147.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day moving average is $152.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.