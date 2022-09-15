Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,513 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 673,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 70,012 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 160,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 180,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MAV opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

