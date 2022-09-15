Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.91 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average of $107.55.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

