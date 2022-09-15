Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 212 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,573,000 after purchasing an additional 124,648 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 309,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.14 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.58.

