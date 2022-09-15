Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 225 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $294,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.3 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $184.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.48 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,782 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

