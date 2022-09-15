Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 667 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $30.93 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.