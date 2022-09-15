Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth about $14,825,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,763,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gladstone Land by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 99,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $760.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $42.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.42%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

